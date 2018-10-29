US Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Case on New Election Maps in Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States Supreme Court has refused to hear an appeal from Republicans in the state of Pennsylvania challenging a new court-drawn map of congressional districts that could give Democrats a better shot of winning in the upcoming midterm elections, a court order said on Monday.

“CERTIORARI DENIED… 17-1700 TURZAI, MICHAEL C., ET AL. V. BRANDT, GRETCHEN, ET AL.," the order stated.

The Supreme Court's decision means that the elections will go ahead under a new map devised by Pennsylvania's highest court.

In January, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court voided the state's old congressional district map and ordered it to be redrawn, ruling that the map was created to disproportionately benefit Republicans.

The Pennsylvania court then released a new map in February after Republican and Democratic lawmakers failed to come up with their own compromise districts.