US Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Case on New Election Maps in Pennsylvania

“CERTIORARI DENIED… 17-1700 TURZAI, MICHAEL C., ET AL. V. BRANDT, GRETCHEN, ET AL.," the order stated.
In January, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court voided the state's old congressional district map and ordered it to be redrawn, ruling that the map was created to disproportionately benefit Republicans.
The Pennsylvania court then released a new map in February after Republican and Democratic lawmakers failed to come up with their own compromise districts.
