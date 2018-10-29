US May Deploy Thousands of Troops to Mexican Border as Trump Warns of 'Invasion'

The US military began the delivery of barriers to the southern border earlier in a bid to meet a caravan of thousands of undocumented migrants from Central America said to be making its way across Mexico and toward the United States.

An anonymous US official has said that Washington may deploy as many as "thousands" of troops along the US border with Mexico, but declined to cite a specific figure, Reuters has reported.

The Pentagon declined to comment on the deployment figures, saying planning is still underway.

Donald Trump tweeted about the caravan on Monday morning, writing that "Many Gang Members and some very bad people are mixed into the Caravan heading to our Southern Border," asking them to "Please go back" and warning that "our Military is waiting for you!"

Many Gang Members and some very bad people are mixed into the Caravan heading to our Southern Border. Please go back, you will not be admitted into the United States unless you go through the legal process. This is an invasion of our Country and our Military is waiting for you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2018

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported that up to 5,000 troops would be deployed to the sensitive border area, up from the initially reported estimates of between 800 and 1,000 active duty troops to assist with border security.

On Sunday, Pentagon Chief Jim Mattis confirmed that the military was deploying concrete barriers to the border. About 2,000 National Guard forces are already stationed in the area, with the military set to provide additional logistical assistance, including air support, equipment, vehicles and tents.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW