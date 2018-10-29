Iranian Foreign Minister Condemns Attack on Synagogue in US City of Pittsburgh

"Extremism and terrorism know no race or religion, and must be condemned in all cases. The world deserves better than to have to live with weaponized demagoguery. Thoughts and prayers with victims of the terrorist attack on Pittsburgh synagogue and their loved ones," Zarif wrote on his Twitter page.
The foreign minister's statement follows the deadly attack in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where a gunman opened fire on Saturday inside a synagogue, killing 11 people and injuring six others, including police officers.
US President Donald Trump condemned the attack, calling it a "wicked act of mass murder," that is "pure evil," and "something that is unimaginable." The president said he will personally travel to Pittsburgh to commemorate the victims.
