One Injured in North Carolina School Shooting, Suspect in Custody - Police

"There is one student that has been shot that was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries at this time. Another student has been taken into custody," the police said in a Facebook message.
Officers added that the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and the scene is now secure.
BREAKING: Heavy police presence on the campus of Butler High School in Matthews after shooting. Shooter is in custody, victim is at the hospital for treatment. Dozens of worried parents are also on scene. pic.twitter.com/pznG1KXX77— Ruby Durham WCNC (@RubyElizDurham) October 29, 2018
scene outside butler high school where there are reports of one person being shot @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/2wXhp4Hmq2— Brandon Earl Smith (@BrandonFox46) October 29, 2018
The area is reportedly on lockdown, with the law enforcement working on the scene.
CMS ALERT: Butler High School is on lockdown after a student was shot on campus this morning. The single shooter has been apprehended and the weapon is in the possession of law enforcement.— CMS Media Relations (@CMS_MR) October 29, 2018
More information: https://t.co/iYnUVZzDdt pic.twitter.com/UumkdVCi6K
