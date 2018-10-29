One Injured in North Carolina School Shooting, Suspect in Custody - Police

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - One student has been hospitalized with unknown injuries and another is in custody after a shooting at a high school in the US state of North Carolina, the Matthews Police Department said in a statement on Monday.

"There is one student that has been shot that was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries at this time. Another student has been taken into custody," the police said in a Facebook message.

Officers added that the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and the scene is now secure.

BREAKING: Heavy police presence on the campus of Butler High School in Matthews after shooting. Shooter is in custody, victim is at the hospital for treatment. Dozens of worried parents are also on scene. pic.twitter.com/pznG1KXX77 — Ruby Durham WCNC (@RubyElizDurham) October 29, 2018

scene outside butler high school where there are reports of one person being shot @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/2wXhp4Hmq2 — Brandon Earl Smith (@BrandonFox46) October 29, 2018

The area is reportedly on lockdown, with the law enforcement working on the scene.