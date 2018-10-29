Shooting at Night Club in Los Angeles: Several Injured - Reports

According to media reports, a number of people have been injured in a shooting at a nightclub in Riverside, California.

Eyewitnesses said on social media that shooting occurred at the Sevilla dance club in Los Angeles.

A shooting occurred early Monday morning at a popular downtown Riverside nightclub “Sevilla Nightclub”.



Guest attending the club took to the streets on social media upset and outraged about the incident. Two patients were transported to nearby hospitals. @rmgnews pic.twitter.com/GrzeQHysHx — FirePhotoGirl (@FirePhotoGirl) October 29, 2018

According to an eyewitness, chaos and panic occurred as gunfire erupted inside the club.

I was at Sevilla’s nightclub and they were shooting the place up. I lowkey freaked out. I’m glad my friends and I are okay and I love all my friends for calming me down while we were in there when shots went off. — Marco (@marxq_) October 29, 2018

The nightclub was hosting a rap event called "The First Purge".