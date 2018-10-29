Hundreds on Vigil in Washington DC to Honor Victims of Synagogue Shooting

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Several hundred people have gathered in the center of the US capital on Monday for a vigil honoring the victims of Saturday’s shooting in a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The people have gathered in DuPont Circle at around 6 p.m. local time (22:00 GMT), more people are joining them as the vigil goes on.

© AFP 2018 / JOEL SAGET Eiffel Tower to Go Dark in Support of Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Victims

The deadly shooting united not only the members of the Jewish community, but all people living in the area. Many cannot hold tears. Some have brought banners saying “Love Thy Neighbor, No Exceptions” and “We are One.”

The park in the historic district in Washington, DC is lit with candles that people are bringing with them. The rally is peaceful and there is no increased police presence. Some participants have given speeches, and named every victim of the tragic shooting.

A gunman opened fire on Saturday inside a synagogue, killing 11 people and injuring another six. He was wounded in a shootout with police before surrendering to security forces.

Authorities said they had charged the man and were treating the shooting as a hate crime. US President Donald Trump called it an act of anti-Semitism that will be confronted anywhere it appears.