Register
00:39 GMT +329 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    IBM Logo

    IBM to Become World’s Biggest Hybrid Cloud Provider After Purchase of Red Hat

    CC BY 2.0 / Patrick / IBM Logo
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US tech giant IBM has agreed to a deal with Red Hat, an open source cloud software provider, to purchase it for $34 billion, making the 107-year-old US firm the world’s biggest hybrid cloud provider.

    "IBM and Red Hat — the world's leading provider of open source cloud software — announced today that the companies have reached a definitive agreement under which IBM will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Red Hat for $190.00 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of approximately $34 billion," the statement reads.

    A Microsoft logo is seen next to a cloud in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 14, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Lucy Nicholson
    'Awakening': Microsoft Will Provide Cloud-Based Apps to 17 Intel Agencies - Reports
    IBM has hailed the agreement as the most significant tech acquisition of 2018, while CEO Ginni Rometty said the move "changes everything about the cloud market."

    Cloud computing, often referred to as simply “the cloud,” is the delivery of on-demand computing resources — everything from applications to data centers — over the internet on a pay-for-use basis. Hybrid cloud relates to the linking of public and private cloud platforms.

    According to AFP, the deal remains subject to Red Hat shareholder approval as well as US SEC regulatory approvals. It is expected to close in the latter half of 2019.

    READ MORE: Cloud Computing Close at Pentagon's Hand

    In 2015, International Business Machines (IBM) announced that it would move an expansive network of law enforcement data to the cloud for use by law enforcement agencies across North America. IBM explained in a news release that the i2 COPLINK database would facilitate information sharing among over 6,000 law enforcement agencies in North America.

    The Center for Media Justice launched an online petition last year to stop IBM from developing cloud resources that would use facial recognition technology to identify undocumented immigrants so that they can be detained, denied visas and deported from the United States. A US advocacy group said that developing such technology would be discriminatory and infringe on personal freedoms.

    Related:

    ‘JEDI’: The Pentagon’s Cloud Computing Contract Bidding War is Winner-Take-All
    Cloud Computing Close at Pentagon's Hand
    Pentagon Awards Roughly Half a Billion Dollars for Cloud Computing Services
    “Cloud Computing” and Mobile Devices Changing the Balance of Power in Silicon Valley
    Tags:
    cloud computing, deal, purchase, technology, Red Hat, IBM, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
    Time of Horror is Upon Us: Top 10 Scary Movies of All Time
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse