Kanye West's 'Blexit' T-Shirts Urge African-Americans to Ditch Democrats

The famous rapper is a vocal supporter of US President Donald Trump and his policies, despite having faced backlash on social media. He recently visited Trump in the White House to express his support and discuss various matters of US domestic policy.

Attendees of the Republican Young Black Leadership Summit were able to get a first look at the T-shirts designed by the famous rapper Kanye West himself. The "Blexit" [black exit] captions on the T-shirts, stylized after Brexit, urged African-Americans to abandon the Democratic Party.

The rapper himself didn't attend the summit, but according to the event's communications director, Candace Owens, cited by New York Post's Page Six, he was there "in spirit."

"Blexit is a renaissance and I am blessed to say that this logo, these colors, were created by my dear friend and fellow superhero Kanye West," she said.

She further praised West for taking "one of the boldest steps in America to open a conversation we have needed to have."

