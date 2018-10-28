Russian Embassy Condemns Shooting at Pittsburgh Synagogue

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Embassy in Washington has condemned the shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, calling it a cynical crime.

"It’s hard to imagine a more violent and cynical crime than murder committed during a service of worship. We share the sorrow of those who lost their loved ones at Tree of Life Synagogue and wish a speedy recovery to the injured Pittsburgh Shooting," it tweeted.

The deadly attack took place on Saturday, when a gunman opened fire inside a synagogue, killing 11 people and injuring another six. He was wounded in a shootout with police before surrendering to security forces.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Shooting Suspect Claimed 'Jews Committing Genocide' — Attorney

Authorities said they had charged the man and were treating the shooting as a hate crime. US President Donald Trump called it an act of anti-Semitism that will be confronted anywhere it appears.

WATCH: Law Enforcement Give Update on Deadly Pittsburgh Synagogue Attack