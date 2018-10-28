Burlesque Brawl: NFL Stars Arrested in London After Evading '£50,000 Bar Bill'

Trouble brewed as the four, having reportedly pampered themselves with fortune-costing drinks and a spectacular onstage show, decided to slip away without footing the bill.

Four US' Jacksonville Jaguars football stars were arrested in the early hours of Sunday over "restitution of a bill," the team said, although without specifying the names.

According to London's The Sun, citing a source, an issue occurred after they were accused of trying to leave the London Reign Showclub, which the players, who earn an average of £43,000 a week, attended, without paying the "over £50,000" tab.

The private members club famously offers spectacular burlesque and circus shows, which the players apparently attended, while "sinking champagne, starting at £450 bottle, and vodka," the source said, depicting the subsequent brawl involving the security staffers, in the following way:

"It was the West End equivalent of King Kong meeting Godzilla."

The Jaguars came to the British capital for an NFL match against the Philadelphia Eagles at Wembley, which was slated for Sunday. According to an update from the team, the earlier detained are back "with the team," and "the matter is being resolved," Fox News reported.

