Canada Sets Conditions for Trade Deal With China

Ottawa and Beijing have been negotiating a trade deal since December 2017, but with little success. One of the key stumbling blocks in the talks is alleged human rights violations in China.

Canada's ambassador to China, John McCallum, said in an interview with CBC Radio that talks with China on a trade deal between the two countries have been put on hold until Beijing changes some of its policies.

"We are doing our best to persuade China to behave in what we would regard as the more reasonable way," McCallum said.

Among the stumbling blocks on the road towards a trade agreement, McCallum mentioned differing views on access to each other's agricultural markets, issues regarding wages, gender equity and human rights records. He added that without advances on these issues, it will be impossible to reach a deal.

Ottawa first made efforts to reach a trade agreement with Beijing in December 2017, when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited China. Now Canada is making a new attempt, as Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Trade Diversification Minister Jim Carr will be attending high-level meetings in Beijing in November.

Canada signed a new trade deal with the US and Mexico in October that requires Ottawa to notify other signatories about ongoing trade talks with other countries. It's unclear for now if Washington, which is embroiled in a trade war with Beijing, will object to Canada's talks with China.