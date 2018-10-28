Register
18:38 GMT +328 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord

    Native American Tribe Suffers From Artillery Noise From US Military Base

    CC BY 2.0 / The U.S. Army
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    DENVER (Sputnik) - The Nisqually Native American Tribe is suffering from the continuous noise of heavy artillery tested at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord not far from its tribal lands in the US state of Washington, Council Member Hanford McCloud told Sputnik.

    "They use artillery shells and they use guns; they are constantly shelling. They are shooting and practicing with artillery that ranges from three miles to ten miles from their targets. And then they use big 50 caliber guns and everything else to practice. In our area, we are constantly under the sound of heavy artillery and machine guns being fired, all night long sometimes," Council Member Hanford McCloud said.

    McCloud explained that the Nisqually tribe is always trying to push back against such practices at the US military base because they disrupt the tribe’s way of life.

    "They are shooting at times of the year when we are fishing and the like; it disturbs the fish, the salmon and wildlife in general," he said.

    McCloud went on to say that the US military does not discuss important issues with the nation, nor do they consider its concerns in undertaking any military action, but the tribe does not hesitate to resist.

    READ MORE: Native Village in Alaska Seeks Alternative Means Than Federal US Funding

    "They tried to bring over huge rockets about three years ago, and wanted to shoot them from our territory," he said. "They are called HIMARS… They wanted to shoot them across the prairie on their base but it was going to make an ultrasonic sound on our side of the reservation. And we said ‘no.’ We stopped it. We went to the military level and then we went to the congressional level with our representatives and our senators."

    Native Americans listen to US President Barack Obama address the White House Tribal Nations Conference in Washington. (File)
    © AFP 2018 / Nicholas KAMM
    Native Tribes May End Treaty With US Gov’t Due to Trump Policy - Yakama Nation
    McCloud explained that his reservation, which is located outside Olympia in Washington State, along the Nisqually River, and the community has been displaced in the last 100 years due to the military base.

    "They currently occupy two-thirds of our reservation which they condemned back in 1918 so it pushed a lot of our members around the area. As of 2018, we have just over 1,000 members and we have 550 people that live on or around our reservation locally. And of 14,750 acres, like I said, two-thirds were confiscated and condemned by the government," he said. 

    The Nisqually Indian Tribe’s reservation currently is about 500-600 acres, and the tribe is buying back land around it, McCloud said.

    "We are in the middle of the base, and they own all around us. It was a way for them in the early 1900s to keep an eye on us … They should be removed or at least give-back half of that land to us that they don’t use," McCloud noted.

    Another pressing issue facing the nation is concerned about their ancestral land and graves that are being disregarded, the Tribal Council Member continued.

    "Our gravesites and traditional areas that we had that are being desecrated. Desecrated means they are building on top of them and they are not really recognizing the areas of importance if it was a village site or if it was a grave site. Our village sites are marked but we never mark our gravesites. Our ancestral remains are buried in the places that we don’t know about. So, an idea is to make sure that when you are building that you actually have somebody there who can identify those things. It’s the working relationships that we don’t have with the cities around us and some federal agencies that we work with," he said.

    READ MORE: Migrant Caravan Shows the Crisis Has Been Building in US — Scholar

    Native American Women Warriors, from left, Takara Matthews (Sokoki Abenaki/Lumbee) Jamie Awonohopay (Menominee), Elizabeth Haas (Northern Arapaho Tribe), Antonia Thomas (Navajo), all veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces, take part in the Presentation of the Colors during a Veterans Day celebration at Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016 in Washington
    © AP Photo / Kevin Wolf
    Native Americans Induct First Dozen Indigenous Hall of Famers
    McCloud spoke on the margins of the 75th Annual Convention & Marketplace which is taking place in Colorado and is organized by the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI).

    The US federal government recognizes 567 Indian nations in 33 states, including 229 in Alaska. Native American tribes are further recognized by their respective state governments, according to the NCAI.

    Established in 1944, the NCAI is the oldest and largest non-profit organization representing US native tribes and the interests of tribal governments and communities.

    Related:

    US Builds New Military Base on Syrian-Iraqi Border - Kurdish Commander
    Pentagon Examining Area in Poland for New US Military Base - Mattis
    Not on Our Land: Arizona Tribe Fears Trump Border Wall Will Ruin Their Culture
    Native American Youth on the Brink of Losing Tribe Traditions at US Reservations
    Tags:
    military base, artillery strikes, tribe, Washington, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
    Time of Horror is Upon Us: Top 10 Scary Movies of All Time
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse