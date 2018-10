A gunman opened fire on October 27 inside a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, killing 11 people and injuring six others, including four police officers, according to US authorities.

The Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect made statements about genocide and his desire to kill Jewish people, US attorney Scott Brady said.

The shooting took place at the Tree of Life synagogue during a baby-naming ceremony. The attacker was armed with an assault rifle and at least three handguns, according to the FBI.

US President Donald Trump has slammed the attack as a wicked act of mass murder and anti-Semitism.

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.