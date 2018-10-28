US Military Moving Equipment to Border With Mexico - Pentagon Chief

A caravan of Central Americans is, meanwhile, making its way across Mexico and heading towards the United States.

The military has already started to deliver jersey barriers to the southern US border in line with plans to deploy active duty troops there, US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said during a visit to the Czech Republic on Sunday. The announcement comes at the time when a caravan of Central Americans is making its way across Mexico towards the United States.

According to the Pentagon chief, details of the deployment, including the exact number of troops, are still being worked out, but he said he would have them later on Sunday.

The additional deployment is expected to improve the logistics and provide other support to the US Border Patrol, thereby bolstering the efforts of the approximately 2,000 National Guard forces currently stationed there. The logistical assistance will include air support and equipment, such as necessary supplies of vehicles and tents, Mattis noted.

The Department of Homeland Security earlier reported that a large migrant caravan is moving towards the US through Mexico. President Trump has vowed to take steps to prevent the migrants from crossing the US border and has slammed Mexican authorities for failing to stop the caravan. Furthermore, Trump alerted border patrol and military personnel by calling the situation a national emergency. He also harshly criticized the Democrats for standing in the way of effectively updating immigration laws.

US Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has announced the completion of the first section of the wall on the US-Mexico border, Trump's signature project he widely promoted throughout his 2016 election campaign. The 30ft (9.15m) high and 2 mile (3.22 kilometer) long section of the border wall was officially unveiled earlier this month. The US president previously noted that he would oblige the Mexican side to cover the contruction expenses, however the question about the sponsor is still formally open, since Mexico's President Enrique Peña Nieto has repeatedly refused to pay.