Twitter Furious as Trump Jokes About 'Bad Hair Day' Amid Synagogue Shooting

Hours before US President Donald Trump’s Indianapolis speech on Saturday, a gunman opened fire at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, killing 11 people and injuring scores more.

Speaking at the Future Farmers of America (FFA) convention in Indianapolis on Saturday evening, US President Donald Trump joked about calling off the event because of “a bad hair day” after he refused to cancel a rally following a mass shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh earlier in the day.

“By the way, somebody just said, ‘Your hair looks different today.' I said, well I was standing under the wing of Air Force One during a news conference earlier this morning — a very unfortunate news conference. And the wind was blowing and the rain, and I was soaking wet. And that’s what I ended up with today.” Trump said.

While pointing to his coiffure, he continued: “And I said, ‘at least you know it's mine.' And I said 'Maybe, I should cancel this arrangement because I have a bad hair day.' And the bad news, somebody said it actually looks better than it usually does.”

His remarks have brought forth social media users' ire, who lashed out at the president for considering canceling an event because of a ruined hairstyle rather than an anti-Semitic shooting, which has been condemned by the president as “pure evil” and an “assault on all of us”:

Prior to the FFA convention, Trump told reporters he was mulling over canceling a campaign rally in Illinois he had scheduled for later on Saturday, but later changed his mind.

"At first, I was thinking 'I'll cancel' and then I said we can't let evil change our life and change our schedule. Otherwise, we give them too much credit, we make them too important."

Addressing the devastating shooting, President Trump said that the gunman responsible for murdering and wounding multiple people, including police officers, at the synagogue “should get the death penalty”:

"When people do this, they should get the death penalty. I think they should stiffen up laws and I think they should very much bring the death penalty to anybody who does a thing like this to innocent people. They should be suffering the ultimate price, they should pay the ultimate price."

He also said that the outcome of the tragic incident would have been different had an armed guard been deployed inside the synagogue.

Eleven people were killed in a shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Wilkins Avenue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, after a perpetrator, who's currently in custody, opened fire while reportedly shouting "all these Jews need to die."