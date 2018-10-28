Register
28 October 2018
    Police officers respond after a gunman opened fire at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania.

    'Heartbroken, Appalled': Israeli PM Expresses Condolences Over Synagogue Attack

    © REUTERS / John Altdorfer
    US
    TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israeli leadership offered condolences late on Saturday to the families of victims of the attack on the synagogue in Pittsburgh and expressed solidarity to the Jewish community of the US city.

    "I was heartbroken and appalled by the murderous attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue today. The entire people of Israel grieve with the families of the dead. We stand together with the Jewish community of Pittsburgh. We stand together with the American people in the face of this horrendous anti-Semitic brutality,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

    First responders surround the Tree of Life Synagogue
    © AP Photo / Gene J. Puskar
    Pittsburgh Authorities Say 11 Killed in Synagogue Shooting
    The prime minister was joined by Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and Yuli-Yoel Edelstein, the speaker of the country’s parliament.

    At the same time, Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs Naftali Bennet said that he will depart to the United States soon in order to meet with the diaspora’s leaders and attend the funeral of the victims.

    Meanwhile, the European External Actions Service (EEAS) also expressed condolences late on Saturday over the attack on the synagogue in the US city of Pittsburgh and slammed the upsurge of anti-Semitism and hatred around the world.

    “Today’s attack in Pittsburgh shows the magnitude of a wave of antisemitism and racism that is spreading in many countries. The European Union expresses its sincere condolences to the families and friends of those affected by today’s attack, as well as to the US authorities,” EEAS’ press service said in a statement.

    Pittsburgh
    © RIA Novosti . Denis Voroshilov
    'Anti-Semitism Alive & Kicking': Twitter Shaken by Pittsburgh Synagogue Attack
    Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has also expressed condolences over the deadly attack in the United States. “I am deeply shocked by this awful anti-Semitic crime in Pittsburgh, which I strongly condemn. My condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims in these difficult hours. We must do everything to resolutely overcome anti-Semitism,” Kurz wrote on Twitter.

    A gunman opened fire on Saturday inside a synagogue in Pittsburgh in the US state of Pennsylvania, killing 11 people and injuring six others, according to the US authorities. FBI official Robert Allan Jones said that the suspect had been armed with what appeared to be an assault rifle and at least three handguns.

    READ MORE: US Police Detain Pittsburgh Synagogue Attacker, Confirm Casualties

