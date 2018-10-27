Suspicious Package Found at Post Office in New York State - Police

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Buffalo Police Department in the state of New York reported on Saturday the discovery of a suspicious package at the city post office, which the media believe to continue the series of similar discoveries earlier in the week.

"BPD on the scene after suspicious device discovered outside of a post office in the 2000 block of South Park Avenue," the police department said on Twitter.

According to the New York Daily News newspaper, the police suspect an imitator acting on the backdrop of reports about a series of packages with explosive devices discovered this week.

READ MORE: 'Loose Cannon': US Mail Bomber a Former Male Stripper 'On Steroids' — Reports

On Friday, US law enforcement agencies reported that a man suspected of sending packages with explosive devices was detained. The packages were sent to well-known opponents of US President Donald Trump, in particular, former President Barack Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, billionaire George Soros, and actor Robert De Niro.

To date, 14 packages have been intercepted. After the arrest, the media circulated a photo of a detainee, a Brooklyn native currently living in Florida, whose identity was confirmed through DNA evidence.