Suspicious Package Found at Post Office in New York State - Police

"BPD on the scene after suspicious device discovered outside of a post office in the 2000 block of South Park Avenue," the police department said on Twitter.
According to the New York Daily News newspaper, the police suspect an imitator acting on the backdrop of reports about a series of packages with explosive devices discovered this week.
READ MORE: 'Loose Cannon': US Mail Bomber a Former Male Stripper 'On Steroids' — Reports
To date, 14 packages have been intercepted. After the arrest, the media circulated a photo of a detainee, a Brooklyn native currently living in Florida, whose identity was confirmed through DNA evidence.
