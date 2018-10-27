Register
    President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama talk on the East front steps of the US Capitol after inauguration ceremonies on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC.

    Twitter Reminds Obama of Own 'Lies' as He Accuses Trump of 'Making Stuff Up'

    Former President Barack Obama has delivered a speech for the first time since the US Secret Service intercepted a package with a potentially explosive device in his mail this week.

    Standing in front of a crowd in a Milwaukee high school gymnasium on Friday, ex-president Barack Obama targeted his succesor Donald Trump's tenure in office, slamming the GOP and the commander-in-chief for “making stuff up.”

    READ MORE: Trump Approval Rating Excels Obama’s Midterm Rating in 2010, Poll Reveals

    While Obama didn't mention Trump by name, he cited the president's recent remark that he would pass a tax cut before the midterm elections slated for November 6.

    Obama went on to tell the crowd that “Congress isn’t even in session! He just makes it up!”

    READ MORE: US Secret Service Intercepts Suspicious Packages Addressed to Obama, Clintons

    While encouraging people to vote for Democrats, he took aim at the Republicans, attacking them for what he branded as “blatant” and “shameless” on the issue of health care.

    “What we have not seen before… is politicians just blatantly, repeatedly, baldly, shamelessly, lying. Making stuff up,” he said.

    A child walks past a display of masks of US President Barack Obama, and presidential hopefuls Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, for sale at a shop selling Halloween items in Alhambra, California on October 21, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / Frederic J. BROWN
    Obama Blasts Current US Presidency, Trump Says His Speech 'Good for Sleeping'
    He also told the crowd: "In Washington, they have racked up enough indictments to field a football team. Their promise to drain the swamp, that was not on the up and up. Nobody in my administration got indicted."

    And while the former president of the United States was busy accusing his successor of outright lies, Internet users remained vigilant, as usual.

    Seemingly annoyed by the speech, many reminded Obama of his era lies, including his promise to renegotiate NAFTA, to close the prison facility at Guantanamo Bay once and for all, as well as to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan…

    “If you like your doctor, you will be able to keep your doctor. Period. If you like your health care plan, you will be able to keep your health care plan. Period. No one will take it away. No matter what,” – Obama's now-infamous line related to health insurance changes under the Affordable Care Act read.

    But in 2013, several million people received health insurance cancellation letters for noncompliance with the recently enacted federal healthcare law.

    President Donald Trump
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Trump Slammed for Responding to Clinton, Obama Bomb Scare With Three Word Tweet
    This is not the first time that Obama has taken a swing at the current president of the United States.

    During his two-hour-long speech at the University of Illinois in September, he slammed Donald Trump for politicizing the Department of Justice, unraveling the social safety net and busting the budget with a tax-cut bill he claimed would result in more inequality.

    He also added that Trump’s claimed achievements in lowering the unemployment rate were unfounded:

    "Let's just remember when this recovery started. I have to kind of remind them those jobs numbers are kind of the same as they were in 2015 and 2016.”

    At the time, Trump  responded to the verbal attack that the speech bored him to sleep: “I'm sorry. I watched it, but I fell asleep. I found he's very good — very good for sleeping.”

    Tags:
    tax cuts, health care, Obamacare, lies, insurance, president, health insurance, GOP, Republicans, Democrats, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, United States
