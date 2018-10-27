'Lock Him Up!' WATCH Trump Laugh at Anti-Soros Chant

The development comes just a few days after at least 12 potentially explosive devices had been found in the mailboxes of prominent Democrats, the CNN editorial office and President Donald Trump's critics, including billionaire activist and Democratic donor George Soros.

Shortly after calling for unity on Friday after over a dozen mail bombs were sent to Democrats and Donald Trump's critics earlier this week, the US president took a swing at globalists, who are “cheating” American workers.

While cheering on him, the audience at the White House called out George Soros and yelled “Lock him up!” – the same phrase, which Trump famously used about his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Just moments after Trump calls for unity at a WH event, he references "globalists," prompting several audience members shout "Soros" — who was a target of one of the bombs — and others shout "lock him up" to which Trump chuckles, points and repeats "lock him up" pic.twitter.com/IWZR3DRCvk — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) 26 октября 2018 г.

Trump, who seemingly agreed with the call, chuckled, pointed to the person, who apparently came up with the idea, in the crowd and silently mouthed the same words – “Lock him up.”

The exchange at the White House has caused much uproar on social media, with many being highly critical of Trump…

I am sick and tired of trump's hateful rhetoric. There may be other bombs out there, so he can STFU! — Peg Froehle (@FroehlePeg) 26 октября 2018 г.

DUDE! Just when I was hoping he was truly going to start acting like the President to all Americans. — Ameikinz (@Ameikinz) 26 октября 2018 г.

I just pray democrats don't ever go down that hole and start chanting "lock him up" ever, anywhere, it's so juvenile and EMBARRASSING for the world to see — Sharon E. 🌊🌊🌊 (@shurtis123) 26 октября 2018 г.

…and suggesting taking action:

When can we start talking about that part of the military oath “against all threats foreign and domestic”? Feels like it’s getting pretty relevant. — LN (@jkalsnow) 26 октября 2018 г.

Others, however, maintained that people should stop watching and reading mainstream media and dig a little deeper…

You're actually defending SORO'S? Have you people completely lost your minds? Why don't you look up his history, stop watching the MSM, then you perhaps reword this and use your outrage towards something that matters. — Slarebil R Live (@Witching666) 26 октября 2018 г.

That’s not at all promoting violence. Locking him up sounds lawful to me. U are the sick ones — Jerry Massey (@jerrylmassey) 26 октября 2018 г.

…adding that people in the United States were entitled to their opinion even if it was different from the common views:

Guess what? It's still a free country and people are entitled to their opinions whether you like them or not. — Proud American (@America53492289) 26 октября 2018 г.

Hungarian-born American billionaire George Soros was among those who had received the potentially explosive packages this week, along with ex-President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Congresswoman Maxine Waters and actor Robert De Niro.

US authorities have arrested a man from Florida, identified as 52-year-old Cesar Sayoc, as part of the investigation into the suspicious mail bombs.

Soros, who's well known for advancing a globalist agenda, has on multiple occasions slammed the current occupant of the White House, saying that his administration was “a danger to the world,” but he regarded it as “a purely temporary phenomenon that will disappear in 2020, or even sooner.”

Trump, for his part, has also repeatedly targeted Soros, repeating conspiracy theories, with one of the recent attacks being taken to virtual space – Twitter – when he accused "Soros and others" of paying for signs carried by protesters at rallies against his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.