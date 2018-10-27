FBI Intercepts 14th Bomb Parcel Addressed to Billionaire Tom Steyer

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The US Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed media reports saying that a suspicious package addressed to a Democratic fundraiser, billionaire Tom Steyer, had been recovered, bringing the number of bomb parcels sent to the opponents of President Donald Trump to 14.

The CNN broadcaster reported on Friday, citing a law enforcement source, that a package addressed to Steyer had been intercepted by investigators in the state of California.

The #FBI has confirmed a package has been recovered in California, similar in appearance to the others, addressed to Tom Steyer. — FBI (@FBI) 27 октября 2018 г.

"The FBI has confirmed a package has been recovered in California, similar in appearance to the others, addressed to Tom Steyer," the agency wrote in the probe update on its website late on Friday.

On Friday, FBI Director Christopher Wray said the authorities had intercepted 13 packages with pipe bombs sent mostly to former senior US Democratic leaders, suggesting that more bomb parcels were in transit.

On the same day, the authorities arrested Florida resident Cesar Sayoc on suspicions of carrying out the mailing campaign.

Sayoc was subsequently charged with five federal crimes, including interstate transportation of an explosive, illegal mailing of explosives, threats against former presidents and certain other persons.

