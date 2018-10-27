Register
02:32 GMT +327 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    John Jackson, co-owner of Capitol City Arms Supply shows off an AR-15 assault rifle for sale Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2013 at his business in Springfield, Ill.

    Militia Groups Gear Up to Protect US Border Against Migrant Caravan

    © AP Photo/ Seth Perlman
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Civilian activists carrying guns and bulletproof vests are assembling at the US’ southern border in order to lend support to the US National Guard and Border Patrol, as a caravan of several thousand undocumented migrants moves towards the border.

    US citizens bearing arms and gear are preparing to reinforce the US southern border, along with the Border Patrol and the National Guard, in order to stop the caravan of illegal migrants from crossing into the US.

    Right now, it is unclear how many militia members will arrive at the border to face the first caravan, which is currently estimated to include some 4,000 people — mostly citizens of Honduras — who seek to enter the US in order to improve their economic situation.

    The caravan is currently located some 1,000 miles from the border and estimated to be more than a week from arriving there.

    A Central American migrant child, part of a caravan trying to reach the US, cries while waiting to apply for asylum in Mexico at a checkpoint in Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, October 20, 2018
    © REUTERS / Edgard Garrido
    Children Trafficked in Migrant Caravan Rescued in Guatemala
    The US Border Patrol this week warned local landowners in Texas that it expects "possible armed civilians" to come onto their property because of the caravan.

    Three activists told reporters that they were going to the border in order to organize other soon to arrive volunteers. They also disclosed that concerned groups on Facebook have urged people to mobilize in the face of the migrant caravans.

    It is "imperative that we have boots on the ground," one such post reads. "WAR! SECURE THE BORDER NOW!" another one reads.

    The militias are expected to bring guns and tactical gear, such as bulletproof vests.

    Shannon McGauley, president of the Texas Minuteman militia, said he has members at three points of the state's border already and expects 25 to 100 more people to arrive in the coming days.

    "They're just laughing in our face," McGauley commented on the caravan. "It's a free-for-all in America."

    Honduran migrants take part in a new caravan heading to the US with Honduran and Guatemalan national flags in Quezaltepeque, Chiquimula, Guatemala on October 22, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / ORLANDO ESTRADA
    DHS Confirms There are 'Gang Members' in Migrant Caravan Bound for US
    Militia members and volunteers patrolling the border is a practice that has been in place for decades. Usually, the civilians patrol the border and look out for illegal border crossers. Once they spot a trespasser, the civilians usually contact the Border Patrol to apprehend them. This practice has not been without problems. In 2009, a militia member Shawna Forde killed two US citizens, Raul and Brisenia Flores, during a raid on what she thought was a drug house near the border in Arizona.

    People from other states have raised money to assist the militias with supplies and equipment. Monica Marin, an Oregon resident, said she has raised about $4,000 online to help militias buy supplies.

    U.S. Army Soldiers. (File)
    CC BY 2.0 / The U.S. Army / U.S. Army Soldiers
    Mattis Approves Security Reinforcement at US-Mexico Border - Pentagon
    Marin said she is acting because the migrant caravans are dangerous, citing claims by watchdog groups, the US Department of Homeland Security and US President Donald Trump himself that people from Middle East and other far-away countries, as well as criminal gang members, are mixed in with the crowd of Central Americans. As Sputnik reported earlier, seven children being covertly trafficked in a second caravan currently moving through Guatemala were rescued by Guatemalan law enforcement Thursday.

    "I see young, fighting-age men who do not look like they're starving. They look like they're ready to fight," Marin said. "We're trained. We're not hotheads. We're not out there to shoot people."

    On Friday, US Defense Secretary James Mattis authorized dispatching of 800 US troops to reinforce the 2,000 National Guard staff already located at the border to address the caravan issue.

    Related:

    Hundreds of Children in US-Bound Migrant Caravan Need Healthcare - UN
    Migrant Drug Dealers Gang Rape and Kill Teenage Girl in Rome - Reports
    Hundreds Leave Migrant Caravan on the Way to US Border – Mexican Authorities
    Migrant Caravan Shows the Crisis Has Been Building in US – Scholar
    Twitter Fumes After Producer Says Migrant Caravan Better Than 'Another Melania'
    Political Crisis in Central America Prompts Migrant Caravan Moving Towards US
    US Evaluating All Options on Migrant Caravan - Trump Administration Official
    Migrant Caravan is 'Simply a Slow-Motion Invasion' - Political Commentator
    Tags:
    Migrant Caravan, volunteers, militia, Minuteman Militia, US Customs and Border Patrol, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 20 - 26
    This Week in Pictures: October 20 - 26
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse