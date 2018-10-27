Trump: I Bear 'No Blame' for Mail Bomb Plot (VIDEO)

US President Donald Trump said in remarks outside the White House Friday that while the man charged with mailing more than a dozen pipe bombs to high-profile critics of his was one of his supporters, Trump himself bears "no blame" for the bomber's actions.

On his way to a political rally in North Carolina, the president also said he will not contact former US President Barack Obama or any of the other people targeted by the bomber, who is accused of mailing 13 bombs, almost all to various political figures, across the US earlier this week.

Trump, asked if his rhetoric is to blame for the bombings, replies, "Not at all, no. There is no blame. There is no anything." (via CBS) pic.twitter.com/833hzPrxpV — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 26, 2018

The president noted that Republican Representative Steve Scalise, who was shot and wounded in June 2017, was also attacked by "a supporter of a different party," seeming to imply that Democratic leaders should face similar scrutiny because of the actions of their supposed backers.

"I think the media's been very, very unfair," Trump said. "The media has been unbelievably unfair to Republicans, to conservatives and certainly to me."

Top US law enforcement officials confirmed Friday afternoon that they have a suspect for the attempted bombings: Cesar Sayoc, a 56-year-old Florida resident. They said the question of whether other people were involved in the plot remains open, and warned that more explosive packages could still be in transit. So far, law enforcement have confirmed they have intercepted 13 mail bombs. FBI Director Christopher Wray stressed at the press conference that the packages were "not hoaxes" and could have been very dangerous.