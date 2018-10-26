Mail Bomb Suspect Charged with Five Federal Crimes, Faces 58 Years in Prison

US Attorney General Jeff Session said during an update on Friday regarding the delivery of suspicious packages that the suspect, identified as Cesar Sayoc Jr., would be charged with five federal crimes.

The charges listed by Sessions include interstate transportation of an explosive, illegal mailing of explosives, threats against former presidents and certain other persons, threatening interstate communications and assaulting current and former federal officers. He faces up to 58 years in prison, if convicted.

© REUTERS / Police Photo Cesar Altieri Sayoc is pictured in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, U.S. in this handout booking photo

"This is utterly unacceptable," Sessions told reporters during the presser. "Political violence of the threat of violence is antithetical to our vigorous system of self-government."

Sessions went on to stress that the "full force of the law" would be brought against anyone attempting to use such political violence. "Let this be a lesson to anyone. Regardless of their political beliefs, that we will bring the full force of law against anyone who attempts to use threats, intimidation and outright violence to further an agenda. We will find you. We will prosecute you," he said.

Sessions later indicated that Sayov Jr. appears to be a political partisan.

FBI Director Chris Wray confirmed that 13 IEDs were sent to individuals across the US that contained roughly six inches of PVC pipe, wiring and a small clock. A fingerprint was uncovered from a package addressed to Rep. Maxine Water (D-CA). "These are not hoax devices," he stressed, before adding that additional suspicious packages could be in transit.

"No piece of information is too small, every tip could be the one that leads to something important," Wray said. "We need all hands on deck."

MORE DETAILS TO COME.