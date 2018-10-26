Bolton Warns Russia of Chinese Missiles That Threaten Its 'Heartland' – Reports

US National Security Adviser John Bolton told Reuters during a trip to Georgia that the US wants to hold strategic talks with Russia in regards to China's activities and especially its missiles. Bolton reportedly noted that Chinese missile capabilities threatened the "Russian heartland," which, according, to national security adviser, is within their range.

Prior to his visit to Russia's southern neighbor, Georgia, Bolton visited Moscow, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. They discussed Washington's intentions to leave the INF treaty with Russia, which Bolton called "a relic of the Cold War" in his interview with Reuters. Bolton referred to alleged violations of the treaty by Russia as the reason for the US withdrawal. Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations.

READ MORE: Putin to Bolton: Russia Surprised With Unfriendly US Moves

The INF treaty was signed between the Soviet Union and the United States in December 1987 and requires both parties to destroy their ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of between 500 and 5,500 kilometers. The US and Russia have repeatedly accused each other of violating the treaty in recent time.