Fiancee of Jamal Khashoggi Rejects Trump's Invitation Over US 'Insincerity'

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of the assassinated Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, said Friday she had been invited by US President Donald Trump to visit the White House, but would not accept an invitation until Washington’s position on this case becomes sincere.

"I demand that all those involved in this savage murder should be brought to justice from top to bottom. I did not accept the invitation of the US president to visit the White House, as it is intended to turn public opinion in his favor. I will not go to the White House until the United States is sincere in its decisions toward the murder of Jamal Khashoggi," Cengiz in an interview with the Haberturk broadcaster.

© REUTERS / Osman Orsal UN Special Rapporteur Claims Saudi State Responsible for Khashoggi's Murder

Before visiting the Saudi consulate to get the certificates he needed to marry Cengiz, Khashoggi was worried, but at the same time believed that the Saudi authorities would not try to detain him, Cengiz added.

Khashoggi, the Washington Post columnist known for his criticism of Saudi policies, was last seen entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

Following more than two weeks of denials, Saudi Arabia admitted on October 19 that the journalist had been killed in a brawl inside the consulate. According to Riyadh, 18 people have been arrested over their involvement in the incident. Turkey is conducting a separate investigation into the journalist's death.