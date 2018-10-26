Fiancee of Jamal Khashoggi Rejects Trump's Invitation Over US 'Insincerity'

"I demand that all those involved in this savage murder should be brought to justice from top to bottom. I did not accept the invitation of the US president to visit the White House, as it is intended to turn public opinion in his favor. I will not go to the White House until the United States is sincere in its decisions toward the murder of Jamal Khashoggi," Cengiz in an interview with the Haberturk broadcaster.
Khashoggi, the Washington Post columnist known for his criticism of Saudi policies, was last seen entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2.
Following more than two weeks of denials, Saudi Arabia admitted on October 19 that the journalist had been killed in a brawl inside the consulate. According to Riyadh, 18 people have been arrested over their involvement in the incident. Turkey is conducting a separate investigation into the journalist's death.
