Trump Says Perpetrators of ‘Terrorizing’ Bomb Threats to Be Fully Prosecuted

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump at a press briefing on Friday said that individuals responsible for the spate of terrorizing undetonated bomb packages sent to his critics will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

"We will prosecute them, him, her whoever it may be to the fullest extent of the law," Trump said. "These terrorizing acts are despicable and have no place in our country… I‘ve instructed authorities to spare no resource or expense in finding those responsible and bringing them to swift and certain justice"

Trump also said he is committed to doing anything in his power to prevent political violence from taking root in the United States.

Earlier, the Justice Department said authorities arrested a suspect connected to undetonated bomb packages sent to prominent Democrats, the CNN news network and other Trump critics. The man, identified as 56-year old Cesar Sayoc, is a known Trump supporter who attended many of the president’s rallies.

At least 12 packages have been sent over the past few days to former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and others who have been critical of Trump.

CNN, citing law enforcement sources, reported that the suspect is a man and he was arrested in South Florida. Earlier on Friday, US authorities intercepted suspicious packages sent to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and Senator Cory Booker.