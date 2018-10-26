Trump Blames Pipe Bomb Deliveries for 'Slowing GOP Momentum' in Early Voting

One person was recently arrested in Florida in connection with the potentially dangerous pipe bombs that were sent to several prominent Democratic figures such as the Clintons and former US President Barack Obama. There has been no further information on the arrested suspect or how he is connected with the bombs.

US President Donald Trump has blamed the pipe bomb "stuff" for negatively impacting Republican turnout in the early voting for the US midterm elections. He connected the negative trend with the fact that the media are focused on coverage of the bombs instead of politics.

Republicans are doing so well in early voting, and at the polls, and now this “Bomb” stuff happens and the momentum greatly slows — news not talking politics. Very unfortunate, what is going on. Republicans, go out and vote! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2018

The US Secret Service and Department of Homeland Security have intercepted at least 12 potentially dangerous explosive devices that were sent to prominent US Democrats and opponents of Donald Trump. Among those targeted were the Clintons, former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, former CIA Director John Brennan, as well as actor and Trump critic Robert De Niro.

US authorities have conducted searches in Opa-locka at a Florida mail facility in connection with the pipe bomb deliveries. It was later reported that one person had been arrested in Florida in relation to the case.