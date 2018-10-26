Federal Authorities Arrest Man In Connection With Suspected Explosives - DoJ

Earlier in the day, police responded to reports of a suspicious package in New York City, while US law enforcement officials in the State of Florida found another suspicious package addressed to Democratic Senator Cory Booker.

US federal authorities have arrested a man from Florida following a probe into the suspected packages with explosives that were mailed to various people and organizations during the last week, CNN reporter Shimon Prokupecz wrote on Twitter.

The US Justice Department confirmed the arrest of the suspect, also announcing a press conference on the issue.

We can confirm one person is in custody. We will hold a press conference at the Department of Justice at 2:30pm ET.

Earlier this week at least ten possibly dangerous devices were mailed to prominent American politicians and activists, including former President Barack Obama, former vice-president Joe Biden, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, billionaire George Soros and actor Robert De Niro. Commenting on the reports, US President Donald Trump stated that "the bomb stuff" was distracting people from the upcoming midterm elections.