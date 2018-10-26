Federal Authorities Arrest Man In Connection With Suspected Explosives - DoJ

US federal authorities have arrested a man from Florida following a probe into the suspected packages with explosives that were mailed to various people and organizations during the last week, CNN reporter Shimon Prokupecz wrote on Twitter.
Federal authorities have arrested a man in Florida in connection to the suspected explosive packages, according to multiple law enforcement sources.— Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) 26 октября 2018 г.
The US Justice Department confirmed the arrest of the suspect, also announcing a press conference on the issue.
We can confirm one person is in custody. We will hold a press conference at the Department of Justice at 2:30pm ET.— Sarah Isgur Flores (@whignewtons) 26 октября 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)