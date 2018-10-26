US Law Enforcement Responding to Suspicious Package in New York City - Police

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US law enforcement officials in New York City are responding to reports of a suspicious package, the city's police department warned in a Twitter message on Friday.

"We are responding to a report of a suspicious package in the vicinity of West 52nd Street and 8th Avenue," the tweet said "Please avoid the area and expect a police presence and heavy traffic. More information to follow."

The package, which comes as amid a series of suspected bombs targeting prominent liberals, was addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, according to CNN.

At the same time, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, US law enforcement officials in the state of Florida have found another suspicious package addressed to Democratic Senator Cory Booker during their investigation into a bomb scare.

The #FBI has confirmed an 11th package has been recovered in Florida, similar in appearance to the others, addressed to Sen. Cory Booker. — FBI (@FBI) 26 октября 2018 г.

© REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton NYPD Evacuates Time Warner Center as More Suspicious Packages Are Searched

The package was found in or near Opa-locka, Florida, before it was delivered to the senator in the state of New Jersey, ABC News reported.

At least 11 potentially harmful devices and pipe bombs have been mailed to prominent Democratic politicians including former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton this week, and federal agencies are hunting for the perpetrators. The CNN news outlet also was targeted.

Several of the suspicious packages were processed at the US Postal Office facility in Opa-locka, law enforcement officials have said.