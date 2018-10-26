Trump Mulls Banning Entry of Migrants at Southern US Border - Reports

According to The Washington Post, US President Donald Trump is also considering to ban entry of migrants at the United States' southern border with Mexico and deny them asylum. In particular, White House is reportedly considering whether to shut the border and deny them any opportunity to seek asylum in the United States.
According to the Mexican Interior Ministry and Defense Ministry previous estimations, the caravan comprised around 4,500 people, while the United Nations put the number of people forming the caravan at around 7,000.
A senior US administration official said in a conference call Tuesday that White House was evaluating every option on how to respond to the migrant caravan moving towards the US-Mexico border.
READ MORE: Children Trafficked in Migrant Caravan Rescued in Guatemala
US President Donald Trump said earlier he would close the Southern border if Mexico is not able to stop the migrant flow. The US president also threatened to cut off foreign aid to Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador because the governments of the countries are failing to crack down on illegal immigration.
The current caravan consists mainly of Honduran immigrants although media reports indicate that a second large US-bound caravan has started its journey from Guatemala to Mexico.
