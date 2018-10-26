Register
    Trump Mulls Banning Entry of Migrants at Southern US Border - Reports

    Trump Mulls Banning Entry of Migrants at Southern US Border - Reports

    © East News / Eduardo Verdugo/AP/MXEV115
    US
    US media reported earlier in the day that the Pentagon is preparing to send at least 800 military forces to the Mexican border. The deployment comes in response to a migrant caravan from Central America that has now reached Mexico and is located about 1,000 miles south of the US border.

    According to The Washington Post, US President Donald Trump is also considering to ban entry of migrants at the United States' southern border with Mexico and deny them asylum. In particular, White House is reportedly considering whether to shut the border and deny them any opportunity to seek asylum in the United States.

    Under US law, foreign nationals fleeing persecution have the right to apply for asylum once they reach American soil, but the executive order under consideration would suspend that provision and bar Central Americans as a matter of national security, according to The Washington Post.

    According to the Mexican Interior Ministry and Defense Ministry previous estimations, the caravan comprised around 4,500 people, while the United Nations put the number of people forming the caravan at around 7,000.

    A senior US administration official said in a conference call Tuesday that White House was evaluating every option on how to respond to the migrant caravan moving towards the US-Mexico border.

    READ MORE: Children Trafficked in Migrant Caravan Rescued in Guatemala

    US President Donald Trump said earlier he would close the Southern border if Mexico is not able to stop the migrant flow. The US president also threatened to cut off foreign aid to Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador because the governments of the countries are failing to crack down on illegal immigration.

    In April, Trump made a similar threat to halt foreign aid to Honduras as another caravan made its way toward the US border. That caravan, which set out with more than 1,000 people, eventually dwindled to a few dozen individuals, some of whom crossed the border and sought asylum.

    The current caravan consists mainly of Honduran immigrants although media reports indicate that a second large US-bound caravan has started its journey from Guatemala to Mexico.

