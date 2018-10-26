Haspel Briefs Trump on Khashoggi Case Findings After Turkey Trip - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - CIA Director Gina Haspel has briefed US President Donald Trump about her visit to the Turkish capital of Ankara to find out the circumstances surrounding the death of Saudi journalist and US resident Jamal Khashoggi, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

"The President received a briefing from Director Haspel this morning following her return from Turkey. She briefed the President on their findings and her discussions," Sanders said on Thursday.

Following more than two weeks of denials, Saudi Arabia has admitted that opposition journalist Jamal Ahmad Hamza Khashoggi had been killed in a brawl inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

According to Riyadh, 18 people have been arrested over their involvement in the incident. Turkey is conducting a separate investigation into the journalist's death.

During the visit to Turkey, Haspel had the opportunity to review evidence gathered in the course of the investigation into the murder of Khashoggi, the Daily Sabah reported Wednesday, citing sources close to investigators.

In particular, CIA director held a meeting with senior officials at Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization, where she was reportedly shown audio and video recordings, as well as other evidence collected during searches of the buildings of the Saudi diplomatic mission in Istanbul and the residence of the consul general.

US President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday that Saudi Arabia's handling of the death of Saudi journalist and US resident Khashoggi is one of the worst cover-ups in history.

However, Trump has stressed that he wants to keep the arms deal with Saudi Arabia despite lawmakers’ calls for blocking it.

UN Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial, Summary or Arbitrary Execution said that the Saudi state was responsible for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.