US Guilty of Putting Migrants at Risk by Prosecuting Aid Providers - UN Official

"A number of laws are in place which violate the responsibility of the United States to prevent arbitrary killings," Callamard told a press conference at the UN headquarters.
"I will see any death linked to the destruction of a water point as an arbitrary killing … When you prevent people from accessing those services you are risking their lives and that is unacceptable… When the act of saving lives becomes a crime, this is also becoming a new norm," Callamard said.
The UN Special Rapporteur noted it had become acceptable to criminalize and prosecute those who were trying to save the lives of migrants.
READ MORE: Children Trafficked in Migrant Caravan Rescued in Guatemala
Callamard said she had called on the UN Security Council to pass a resolution to exempt human rights and aid workers from the reach of such measures.
All comments
Show new comments (0)