US Guilty of Putting Migrants at Risk by Prosecuting Aid Providers - UN Official

NEW YORK (Sputnik) - The United States is guilty of putting migrants’ lives at risk with its land border immigration control measures hampering humanitarian relief, UN Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial, Summary or Arbitrary Execution Agnes Callamard said on Thursday.

"A number of laws are in place which violate the responsibility of the United States to prevent arbitrary killings," Callamard told a press conference at the UN headquarters.

© AFP 2018 / Guillermo Arias Illegal Migration in US Hits All-Time Record as Family Separation Policy Halted

Callamard pointed out that the act of providing water in certain desert areas in the United States have been the subject of prosecution.

"I will see any death linked to the destruction of a water point as an arbitrary killing … When you prevent people from accessing those services you are risking their lives and that is unacceptable… When the act of saving lives becomes a crime, this is also becoming a new norm," Callamard said.

The UN Special Rapporteur noted it had become acceptable to criminalize and prosecute those who were trying to save the lives of migrants.

READ MORE: Children Trafficked in Migrant Caravan Rescued in Guatemala

Callamard said she had called on the UN Security Council to pass a resolution to exempt human rights and aid workers from the reach of such measures.