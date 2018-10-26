Money Spent on Lobbying US Increased in First 9 Months of 2018 - Watchdog

"Nearly $2.6 billion has been spent on lobbyists so far, the most through three quarters since 2010 and $100 million more than at this point in 2017," the release said. "Third-quarter spending is up by approximately $30 million over last year."
ZTE more than quadrupled its lobbying spending over last year, spending $770,000 in the third quarter, after shelling out nearly $1.4 million in the second quarter, the release added.
The three tech giants Google parent Alphabet (nearly $16.8 million through three quarters), Amazon ($10.6 million) and Facebook ($9.8 million) all spent more year-over-year, while Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) had its biggest quarter ever by spending $1.65 million, the release noted.
READ MORE: DOJ Turned Blind Eye to Complaint About Murky Saudi Lobbying on 9/11 Law
The most-lobbied legislation in the third quarter related to Department of Defense appropriations for the 2019 fiscal year, with 569 clients jumping into the debate, according to the release.
All comments
Show new comments (0)