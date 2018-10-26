Money Spent on Lobbying US Increased in First 9 Months of 2018 - Watchdog

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Big spending lobbyists, including the George Soros-backed Open Society Policy Center and Chinese telecom giant ZTE helped boost spending on lobbyists to the highest level since 2010, the Center for Responsive Politics said in a press release on Thursday.

"Nearly $2.6 billion has been spent on lobbyists so far, the most through three quarters since 2010 and $100 million more than at this point in 2017," the release said. "Third-quarter spending is up by approximately $30 million over last year."

The Soros organization spent $7.7 million in the third quarter and $20.5 million overall this year, the release said.

ZTE more than quadrupled its lobbying spending over last year, spending $770,000 in the third quarter, after shelling out nearly $1.4 million in the second quarter, the release added.

The three tech giants Google parent Alphabet (nearly $16.8 million through three quarters), Amazon ($10.6 million) and Facebook ($9.8 million) all spent more year-over-year, while Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) had its biggest quarter ever by spending $1.65 million, the release noted.

READ MORE: DOJ Turned Blind Eye to Complaint About Murky Saudi Lobbying on 9/11 Law

The most-lobbied legislation in the third quarter related to Department of Defense appropriations for the 2019 fiscal year, with 569 clients jumping into the debate, according to the release.