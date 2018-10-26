Register
01:22 GMT +326 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Yellow police tape

    All Clear Given After Washington DC Radio Station Evacuated Over Suspicious Mail

    © REUTERS / Joshua Lott
    US
    Get short URL
    0 11

    The office of WMAL, a radio station broadcasting over 105.9 FM and AM 630 in the US capital, was briefly evacuated on Thursday after a suspicious package reached the office. About an hour after the building was evacuated, entire exercise was deemed a false alarm.

    A slew of high-profile politicians have been sent suspicious packages containing potential explosive devices this week. This package, however, does not appear to be connected to that pipe bomb scare. 

    "I saw the package mailed to @WMALDC," Larry O'Connor, who hosts a show at the radio network, said in a Thursday afternoon tweet. The station is known to broadcast conservative talk radio icons including Mark Levin and Rush Limbaugh in addition to O'Connor. The studio is located in DC's northwest quadrant. 

    ​"Though it does not look like the other packages we have seen the past day or two, there were similarities. DC police examined it and immediately ordered full evacuation," O'Connor reported. 

    ​The radio show was interrupted in the middle of the segment. O'Connor's show airs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., while reports of the package emerged on social media around 5 p.m. local time. The station tweeted that it was back on at about 5:45 p.m. local time.

    The building was entirely evacuated, but all WMAL staff were safe, WMAL reporter Heather Curtis shared on Twitter,​ citing conversations with colleagues. 

    Republican Corey Stewart, who is running for for US Senate in Virginia, said on Twitter that he was at the studios filming an advertisement when a "bomb threat" triggered the evacuation order.

    ​Earlier this week, weaponized mail attacks were attempted against former US President Barack Obama, former US President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former CIA Director John Brennan via CNN's New York Office, and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), among others. A "man hunt" is currently underway to find the parties responsible. FBI officials revealed today that many of the packages may have been sent from Florida. 

    Related:

    Trump Takes New Dig at 'Fake News' After 'Despicable' Pipe Bomb Parcels
    CNN Slams Trump for 'Continued Attacks on the Media' After Bomb Scare
    Ex-Clinton Aide Cracks Up TV Host by Blaming Trump for Bomb in Soros’ Mailbox
    Car Bomb Explosion in Iraq Kills 5 People, 32 More Injured – Reports (PHOTO)
    Twin Bomb Blasts Kill at Least 17, Injure 70 in Southwest Somalia – Reports
    Tags:
    pipe, radio station, news agency, mail, radio, threat, bomb, Clinton, Barack Obama, Washington DC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Putting the ‘S’ in Sizzle: Models Parade on Catwalk at Brazil Fashion Week
    Putting the 'S' in Sizzle: Models Parade on Catwalk at Brazil Fashion Week
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse