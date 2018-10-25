Reports: Pentagon to Deploy 800 US Troops to Border With Mexico to Stop Migrants

Secretary of Defense James Mattis is expected to approve the deployment order today, CNN reported, citing three administration officials.
Earlier in the day, the Mexican Interior Ministry and Defense Ministry issued a statement, saying that around 1,750 people had asked the Mexican authorities for asylum. Additionally, another 116 people had agreed to return to their home countries and had been temporarily placed in the sites for asylum seekers.
READ MORE: President Trump Threatens to Seal US-Mexico Border Over Migrant Caravan
Later on, Trump accused Mexico of failing to stop the caravan of mostly Honduran migrants, seeking to settle in the United States, from approaching the US border. The president also suggested that there were criminals and "unknown Middle Easterners" in the caravan and pledged to send as many troops as necessary to the US southern border, calling the situation a national emergency.
All comments
Show new comments (0)