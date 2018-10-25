Suspicious Package in Tribeca Area, NY, Addressed to Robert De Niro - Reports

US federal authorities earlier intercepted two suspicious packages addressed to former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

A package with a suspicious device has been found at the building owned by actor Robert De Niro in the Tribeca area of New York, NBC reported, citing sources.

CNN reported citing law enforcement officials that the package was addressed to De Niro.

The NYPD's special bomb squad has removed the suspicious package, according to the latest reports.

We are responding to reports of a suspicious package in the vicinity of Greenwich and Franklin streets in Tribeca, Manhattan. Please avoid the area and expect a police presence and heavy traffic. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/foiMSJ0VNG — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) 25 октября 2018 г.

Over the last three days, US law enforcement officials have intercepted suspicious packages sent to several high-profile US officials.

Another homemade bomb found in a production studio owned by actor and frequent #trump critic #RobertDeniro above Tribeca grill. Source says device had similar packaging, markings as package sent to CNN. @wcbs880 pic.twitter.com/NG996LnHRs — Marla Diamond (@MDiamond8) 25 октября 2018 г.

The report come only two days after Capitol Hill police handling security for the US Congress intercepted a suspicious package that had been sent to Congresswoman Maxine Waters following reports of suspected explosive devices sent to Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, CNN and others.