Hundreds Leave Migrant Caravan on the Way to US Border – Mexican Authorities

According to the two ministries’ previous estimations, the caravan comprised around 4,500 people, while the United Nations put the number of people forming the caravan at around 7,000.
Around 1,750 people had asked the Mexican authorities for asylum, the communique read. Additionally, another 116 people have agreed to return to their home countries and have been temporarily placed in the sites for asylum seekers.
US President Donald Trump has accused Mexico of failing to stop the caravan of mostly Honduran migrants, seeking to settle in the United States, from approaching the US border. The president also suggested that there were criminals and "unknown Middle Easterners" in the caravan and pledged to send as many troops as necessary to the US southern border, calling the situation a national emergency.
READ MORE: Will Migrant Caravan Run Into Trump's Wall?
Renato Sales Heredia, the national security commissioner, on Wednesday, refuted claims that terrorists and criminal gangs’ members were mixed in with migrants in the caravan.
All comments
Show new comments (0)