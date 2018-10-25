Second Suspicious Package Addressed to Rep. Maxine Waters Discovered - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - An investigation of packages containing explosive devices that were sent to former government officials and media outlets this week is a top priority for the FBI, Director Christopher Wray said in a press release.

"This investigation is of the highest priority for the FBI," Wray said on Wednesday. "We have committed the full strength of the FBI’s resources and, together with our partners on our Joint Terrorism Task Forces, we will continue to work to identify and arrest whoever is responsible for sending these packages."

The packages were mailed in manila envelopes containing "potentially destructive devices" in plastic bubble wraps this week to former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Former Attorney General Eric Holder, billionaire philanthropist George Soros and former CIA Director John Brennan, care of CNN, the release explained.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Explosives, Ginger Colbrun, said a second package addressed to Waters had been found at a postal facility in south central Los Angeles, CNN reported Wednesday. Colbrun told reportes the suspicious package matches the description of those mailed earlier to the prominent US political figures. The Los Angeles Police Department said the postal compound was evacuated while an investigation takes place.

Earlier in the day, Capitol Hill police handling security for the US Congress have intercepted a suspicious package sent to Congresswoman Maxine Waters following reports of suspected explosive devices sent to Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, CNN and others.

Waters, a Democratic congresswoman from California, added that she "unequivocally" condemns the acts of violence after several packages with explosive devices were sent to US lawmakers and former senior officials.

