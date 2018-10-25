Register
03:29 GMT +325 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Children watch their mother vote during the U.S. general election in Greenville, North Carolina, US on November 8, 2016.

    US Court Blocks State of Georgia From Rejecting Ballots Over Signature Issues

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Drake
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US federal Judge issued a temporary restraining order that prevents state of Georgia election officials from throwing out ballots based on groundless signature mismatch claims, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said in a press release on Wednesday.

    Last week the state of Georgia was sued for allegedly rejecting a disproportionate number of minority voter absentee ballots ahead of the November midterm elections which includes a tight racially-charged governor’s race.

    "The ruling stems from an American Civil Liberties Union lawsuit against [Georgia] Secretary of State Brian Kemp and county registrars," the release said. "At issue is a state law that allows election officials — who have no handwriting-analysis expertise — to reject an absentee ballot if they think there is a signature mismatch in the voter’s paperwork, without giving prior notice to the voter or an opportunity to contest that determination."

    Chinese women look at phone near a rocket shaped bench with an American flag used as a marketing gimmick for a U.S. apparel shop in Beijing, China, Friday, July 6, 2018
    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    Facebook, Twitter Find No Evidence China Meddled in 2018 US Election - Reports
    According to an analysis by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspaper, the county of Gwinnett accounted for nearly 40 percent of all ballots rejected statewide. More than 60 percent of Gwinnett residents are Latino, Black or Asian, the Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials told the paper.

    A Gwinnett county spokesman told the journal that they were handling the ballots "according to state law."

    Democrat Stacey Abrams — who could become the state of Georgia’s first African-American governor — has repeatedly accused Republican candidate Brian Kempt of mass purging blacks from voter lists. Kempt currently oversees the election process in his role as Georgia’s secretary of state. Kemp has faced mounting criticism that his policies are purposefully making it harder for minorities to register and vote.

    READ MORE: Trump Ex-Campaign Chief Sought Help From Israel in US Election Meddling – Report

    Georgia began accepting early ballots on Monday ahead of the November 6 elections for the entire US House of Representatives, one third of the Senate, and the governor’s race.

    The ACLU filed its complaint on behalf of the Georgia Muslim Voter Project.

    Related:

    Facebook, Twitter Find No Evidence China Meddled in 2018 US Election - Reports
    Saudis Pour $24Mln to Influence US Policy During 2018 Election Cycle - Report
    ‘Simple Russian Woman’: Woman Accused of US Election Meddling Makes Statement
    US Charges Russian National Over Alleged Election Meddling - Justice Dept.
    Tags:
    signatures, rejection, lawsuit, ballots, court, ACLU, Georgia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pumpkin Heads To Pumpkin Pie: Sputnik’s Guide to Halloween Pumpkin Carving
    Pumpkin Heads To Pumpkin Pie: Sputnik’s Guide to Halloween Pumpkin Carving
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse