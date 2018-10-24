Register
22:55 GMT +324 October 2018
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Make America Great Again rally in Richmond, Kentucky, U.S., October 13, 2018

    Trump Says Violence Has No Place in US Politics After Democrats Receive Bombs

    © REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
    US
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President on Monday called for unity and emphasized that there is no place for political violence in the United States after several packages containing suspected pipe bombs were sent to leading members of the Democratic party and others.

    "In these times we have to unify, we have to come together and send one very clear, strong, unmistakable message that acts or threats of political violence of any kind have no place in the United States of America," US President Donald Trump said during a press conference at the White House.

    READ MORE: US Secret Service Intercepts Suspicious Packages Addressed to Obama, Clintons

    The US president further noted that the full weight of the US government would be deployed to investigate the suspicious packages sent to current and former high-ranking government officials."A major federal investigation is now underway," Trump told reporters.

    "The full weight of our government is being deployed to conduct this investigation and to bring those responsible for these despicable acts to justice. We will spare no resources or expense in this effort."

    Trump said his administration would release more information as it becomes available and as authorities get to the bottom of the incidents.

    Hungarian-born US magnate and philanthropist George Soros attends an economic forum in Colombo on January 7, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI
    Ex-Clinton Aide Cracks Up TV Host by Blaming Trump for Bomb in Soros’ Mailbox
    Trump added that he has been briefed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security and the US Secret Service on the incidents.

    Over the last three days, US law enforcement officials have intercepted suspicious packages sent to leading Democrats, including former US President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as well as billionaire George Soros and CNN's offices in New York.

