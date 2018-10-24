Register
18:02 GMT +324 October 2018
    US Defense Department personnel, wearing protective suits, screen mail as it arrives at a US government facility near the Pentagon in Washington, DC on October 2, 2018

    US Secret Service Intercepts Suspicious Packages Addressed to Obama, Clintons

    © AFP 2018 / Thomas WATKINS
    US
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - According to the US Secret Service, one package sent to Clinton residence in Westchester County, New York, was found on Tuesday, while the second one addressed to Obama was found early Wednesday morning.

    US federal authorities have intercepted two suspicious packages addressed to former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the federal law enforcement agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

    "The US Secret Service has intercepted two suspicious packages addressed to Secret Service protectees," the statement said, adding that one package sent to Clinton residence in Westchester County, New York was found on Tuesday, while the second one addressed to Obama was found early Wednesday morning.

    READ MORE: White House on Lockdown Over Suspicious Package — Report

    A Secret Service agent stands guard as Marine One with President Donald Trump aboard departs the White House in Washington, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md. where Trump will travel to New York for a fundraising event
    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Secret Service Says Foiled An Assassination Attempt Against Trump in Philippines
    According to the Secret Service, both packages were identified during routine mail screening procedures. Neither the Clintons nor Obama received the packages or were at risk of receiving them.

    Following the reports about suspicious packages, spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement that the person or persons responsible for sending explosive devices to former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton as well as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will be held accountable.

    "We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures," Sanders said. "These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

    Shortly after the reports that former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton received suspected explosive devices in the mail, a suspicious package has been sent to the White House, media reported.

    In addition, the New York offices of US cable news channel CNN have been evacuated on Wednesday morning after a suspicious device was discovered in the building's mail room.

    US Embassy in Moscow
    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    US Secret Service Slams UK Media Report on "Russian Spy" as Irresponsible and Inaccurate
    According to CNN, the New York Police Department (NYPD) is responding to a suspicious device discovered at the Time Warner Center in New York, where the news channel is located, and evacuated from the offices as a precaution.

    The incidents have prompted federal authorities to launch a full-scale criminal investigation to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible, the Secret Service added.

    Prior to the Wednesday reports, an explosive device was found on October 23 near the home of Hungarian-American financier and Democratic Party sponsor George Soros in Westchester County, New York. Law enforcement officials later noted that the device had the components of a bomb and contained explosive powder. The device was detonated as a precaution and no one was injured.

