Golden Ticket Brings World Record-Breaking $1.6 Billion Jackpot to US Buyer

The lucky prizewinner purchased the US Mega Million lottery ticket in South Carolina and when all five numbers matched those drawn on Tuesday night, the record-breaking sum was announced.
Those wishing to play the game would pay $2 for a ticket, with the odds of winning the grand prize adding up to 302.5 million to one.
— 🏹 (@rainingariana) October 24, 2018
— AsylumWars (@AsylumWars) October 24, 2018
— FANTASY GURU (@FantasyGURU911) October 24, 2018
— Peyman (@PeymanJolan) October 24, 2018
— Jessica Corddry (@cords33) October 24, 2018
— Kevin Arnone (@Kevin_Arnone) October 24, 2018
"GUESS IM GOING TO WORK TOMORROW" #MegaMillions pic.twitter.com/fBtJNYpdDm— gingimli (@gingimli) October 24, 2018
The luck numbers on the winning ticket were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 — and the Mega Ball 5.
In 2012, the Mega Millions prize of $656m was shared by winners in Kansas, Illinois, and Maryland.
All comments
Show new comments (0)