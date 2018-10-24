Golden Ticket Brings World Record-Breaking $1.6 Billion Jackpot to US Buyer

The winner or winners of the colossal amount will be allowed to choose whether they would want to receive an immediate cash payment of $904m (£698m) or the full prize over a 29-year period.

The lucky prizewinner purchased the US Mega Million lottery ticket in South Carolina and when all five numbers matched those drawn on Tuesday night, the record-breaking sum was announced.

Those wishing to play the game would pay $2 for a ticket, with the odds of winning the grand prize adding up to 302.5 million to one.

The luck numbers on the winning ticket were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 — and the Mega Ball 5.

In 2012, the Mega Millions prize of $656m was shared by winners in Kansas, Illinois, and Maryland.