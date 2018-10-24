Register
00:50 GMT +324 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A view of Moscow City international business center

    Moscow Ready to Create Favorable Environment for US Enterprises - Russian Envoy

    © Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
    US
    Get short URL
    120

    SALT LAKE CITY (Sputnik) - The US policy of imposing economic pressure on Russia will not bring positive outcomes because Moscow has found ways to adapt to the restrictive measures and compensate for any losses, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said at a meeting with the business community of the US state of Utah on Tuesday.

    "I would like to emphasize, that pressuring Russia with sanctions will not give positive results," Antonov said. "However, our arguments are not being heard. The US administration keeps talking about increasing the amount of restrictions."

    Antonov noted that Russia’s economic relations with the Western countries have declined due to the political crisis in relations.

    June 27, 2018. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Assistant to the US President for National Security Affairs John Bolton, right, during a meeting in the Kremlin
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Putin to Bolton: Russia Surprised With Unfriendly US Moves
    "In such circumstances, we began looking for ways to compensate for the ‘losses.’ We found such opportunities in India and China," Antonov explained. "There is a window of opportunity in economic relations with Japan and South Korea. These countries showed great interest to what Russia has to offer — not only in our energy resources, but also in space cooperation, nuclear energy, aircraft and car manufacturing and many others. This was the real response to anti-Russian sanctions."

    Antonov pointed out that Russia endured multiple shocks, including low oil prices and a currency depreciation, but has found ways to adjust.

    "The Russian economy has adapted to new forms of restrictions. We began developing import substitution," Antonov said. The Russian envoy also emphasized that as a consequence of its adaptive actions, Russia has achieved serious results.

    "The state budget has entered the surplus zone — not only due to increased oil prices, but also thanks to improvements in tax revenue. Now we have a more robust banking system. The social obligations are fulfilled. As a result — the Russian economy remains attractive for investors," Antonov said.

    However, Antonov also said that Russia faces challenges, including concerning structural changes, demography and maintaining macroeconomic stability. "Our general task is to develop manufacturing industries, small- and medium-sized businesses, export of high-tech commodities with a view to increase the income of our citizens. We work on improving investment climate," Antonov said.

    President Donald Trump talks to media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base en route to Havelock, N.C.
    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    Trump: US to Build Up Nuclear Arsenal Until Russia, China Come to Their Senses
    Meanwhile, the US media has badly misrepresented Russia’s foreign policy and tried to muddy its political image, but Russia and the United States are not and have never been enemies, Russian envoy sttressed. "Russian-American relations are in a state of deep crisis. There is a lot of fake news surrounding them. The political image of my country and its foreign policy is severely distorted. The media portrays Russians as enemies," Antonov said.

    The Russian ambassador said he strongly disagrees with such narrative because "We are not enemies and we never were." Antonov went on to say that Russia has been supporting the United Stated from the country’s very foundation.

    "We declined British and French proposals to oppose the 13 rebel British colonies on the East Coast of America. Our country openly supported Abraham Lincoln during the US Civil War," Antonov said. "Emperor Alexander II and Abraham Lincoln called each other ‘good friends.’ Is it really imaginable to forget how our fathers and grandfathers fought side by side against Nazism and spilled their blood during World War II?"

    In addition, Antonov noted that each year on April 25 the two nations commemorate the historic meeting between the Soviet and US troops on the Elbe River in 1945.

    "This historic moment is one of the most powerful symbols of our brotherhood-in-arms," Antonov said. "These few, yet remarkable examples show how close the Russian and American people really are, the resemblance of our fates, but most importantly — the great benefits we can provide for our countries and the entire world when we work together, jointly protecting Russia and the United States from security challenges and threats."

    This photo taken on May 7, 2013 shows Russian and the US flags running up as the US Secretary of State arrives at Moscow Vnukovo Airport
    © AFP 2018 / MLADEN ANTONOV
    Russia’s Monthly Holdings in US Treasury Securities Drops by Over 5%
    Moreover, playing the so-called "Russian card" for internal political purposes in the United States is unacceptable, Russian Ambassador said Tuesday. "It is unacceptable that the ‘Russian card’ is played in [US] partisan struggles and domestic political battles," Antonov said. Moscow, Antonov said, wants recognition and respect for Russia’s national interests. Russia, however, is open to constructive cooperation to the extent that the United States is ready, he added.

    "We stand ready to discuss any, even the most complicated issues, but such dialogue must by candid, transparent and based on facts," Antonov said. "This is the only way to mend the situation in Russia-US relations."

    The Russian ambassador also said the current crisis in US-Russian relations do not meet the interests of either country. "Almost all channels of communication have been frozen, which were essential and effective even during the Cold War," Antonov said. "This situation has a negative impact on our economic cooperation."

    However, Russia is willing to provide favorable environment for US companies wishing to do business in the country, and is specifically interested in technology transfer as well as infrastructure development, Anatoly Antonov said Tuesday.

    "We are ready for further dialogue with American businessmen wishing to cooperate with our country," Antonov said. "We are interested in technology transfer, participation of US companies in the development of our industry and infrastructure. We are ready to create a favorable environment to make this business profitable for our US partners as well."

    Russian and U.S. flags
    © Sputnik / Sergey Pyatakov
    Political Controversies Will Not Shatter US-Russia Business Ties
    Antonov noted that US-Russia trade is modest — about 20 billion dollars — and emphasized that the current sanctions imposed on Russia does not benefit US economic interests. "The two great powers could achieve much greater results if the political and economic restrictions were removed," Antonov said.

    The Russian ambassador pointed out that about 3,000 companies, whose total assets are estimated at more than $70 billion, operate in Russia with US capital and employ some 180,000 people.

    "Despite current political difficulties, American businessmen do not want to leave Russia… [The] latest Economic Forum in Saint Petersburg was attended by 556 representatives from the United States — one of the largest foreign delegations," he pointed out.

    Antonov also said there is a great potential to develop cooperation between the state of Utah and Russia in several areas.

    "I will name one of them — medicine. Our bilateral ties in this area have gained positive momentum," Antonov said. "The number of joint projects to localize production of medicine keeps growing. Such companies as Abbott, Pfizer, Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb and others work in Russia."

    Antonov noted that Russia is looking for ways to expand cooperation with foreign businesses as "trade wars or sanctions are not our way." "Such policies only undermine international order, including international economic relations. Business must not fall victim to political disagreements," Antonov said.

    The United States Chamber of Commerce headquarters at 1615 H Street, NW in Washington, D.C.
    © Wikipedia/ BotMultichillT
    American Chamber of Commerce in Russia Notes Stability in US-Russia Business Ties
    Relations between the United States and Russia worsened following their disagreement over the crisis in Ukraine. The United States imposed several round of sanctions against Russia after Crimea held a referendum in 2014 in which a vast majority of residents decided to reunify with Russia.

    Washington also accused Moscow of meddling in the 2016 US presidential election and has imposed additional rounds of sanctions. Russia has repeatedly refuted the allegations.

    Anatoly Antonov said Tuesday that The United States and Russia need new tools in order to revive full-fledged political dialogue and develop mutually advantageous economic relations. "We need new tools to restore full-scale political dialogue between our countries and to build mutually beneficial economic ties," Antonov said at the meeting with business leaders.

    Antonov recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Helsinki in July, suggested creating a high-level group that would bring together leaders of two countries' business communities to promote development of bilateral trade and investments.

    The Moscow City International Business Center
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Fitch: Russia 'Copes Well' With New US Sanctions, Economy Resilient to Shocks
    "We are confident that businessmen know how to develop mutual cooperation better," the ambassador added. "Perhaps, businessmen in Utah could come up with ideas on ways to implement the Russian proposal?"

    Most US companies remain positive about their work in Russia, despite several rounds of sanctions imposed on Moscow by Washington, according to a survey carried out by the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia in April. The survey revealed that almost 70 percent of US businesses intended to start new projects in Russia in 2019, and almost 90 percent planned to either increase their investments in Russia or at least maintain them.

    Related:

    Just Business: Why US Energy Giants Are Opposing Anti-Russia Sanctions
    Business Ombudsman: Russia Should Prepare to Pull Assets From US Reserves
    Business Remains Last Constructive Relationship Between Russia and US - AmCham
    Business Working With Russia 'Afraid' of US 'Unpredictability'- Ambassador
    US-Russia Business Ties Prospects Amid Political 'Zero Contacts' - Lawmaker
    Tags:
    tensions, cooperation, environment, relations, business, Anatoly Antonov, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Pain, No Gain: Highlights of Amateur Bodybuilder’s Competition in Israel
    Pump ... You ... Up: Highlights of Amateur Bodybuilder's Competition in Israel
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse