10:15 GMT +323 October 2018
    A man carries a child as they move in a caravan toward the United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras October 13, 2018

    Bangladeshis Reportedly Spotted in Migrant Caravan Heading Towards US

    Earlier, CNN reported that a caravan of migrants moving from Honduras to the US southern border had swelled to include more than 7,500 people. President Donald Trump , for his part, threatened to send the US military to the border if Mexico fails to stop migrants.

    People from Bangladesh have joined the caravan of migrants heading to the US via Mexico, according to correspondent Francisco Santa Anna of the Spanish-language news network Univision

    He referred to borders in Central America which he said "are not as strong as the US, which makes it possible for people from Panama and Ecuador to cross easily."

    READ MORE: Trump Threatens to Cut Aid to Honduras if Migrants Headed Toward US Not Stopped

    "They cross from Costa Rica, then later go through Guatemala and eventually make it into our country. Yesterday when we were traveling through Guatemala; we noticed people from El Salvador and even people from Bangladesh. Can you imagine what they had to do to get here? They infiltrated themselves in this caravan and tried to cross with the crowd. That would have benefited them greatly," Santa Anna pointed out.

    The remarks came amid reports that a caravan of migrants moving from Honduras to the US southern border has swelled to more than 7,500 people.

    READ MORE: Caravan of Migrants Reach US Border, Temporarily Rejected by Patrol

    Haitian migrants seeking asylum in the United States, queue at El Chaparral border crossing in the hope of getting an appointment with US migration authorities, in the Mexican border city of Tijuana, in Baja California, on October 7, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / Guillermo Arias
    US Navy Wants to House Migrants at Abandoned Military Bases – Reports
    US President Donald Trump, in turn, signaled his readiness to send any number of troops to the border with Mexico to stop the migrants from crossing. When asked by USA Today how many troops he was willing to deploy, Trump replied, "as many as necessary."

    The organizers of the caravan, which is currently stationed in Mexico's southern city of Tapachula, reportedly said that they expect to reach the US border in approximately one week.

    The caravan, which was launched in Honduras last week, has already raised a political uproar in the US after President Donald Trump blamed Latin American countries for not stopping it. He  even threatened to cut international aid to those nations if the caravan reached the US.

