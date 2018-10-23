Bangladeshis Reportedly Spotted in Migrant Caravan Heading Towards US

Earlier, CNN reported that a caravan of migrants moving from Honduras to the US southern border had swelled to include more than 7,500 people. President Donald Trump , for his part, threatened to send the US military to the border if Mexico fails to stop migrants.

People from Bangladesh have joined the caravan of migrants heading to the US via Mexico, according to correspondent Francisco Santa Anna of the Spanish-language news network Univision.

He referred to borders in Central America which he said "are not as strong as the US, which makes it possible for people from Panama and Ecuador to cross easily."

"They cross from Costa Rica, then later go through Guatemala and eventually make it into our country. Yesterday when we were traveling through Guatemala; we noticed people from El Salvador and even people from Bangladesh. Can you imagine what they had to do to get here? They infiltrated themselves in this caravan and tried to cross with the crowd. That would have benefited them greatly," Santa Anna pointed out.

The remarks came amid reports that a caravan of migrants moving from Honduras to the US southern border has swelled to more than 7,500 people.

US President Donald Trump, in turn, signaled his readiness to send any number of troops to the border with Mexico to stop the migrants from crossing. When asked by USA Today how many troops he was willing to deploy, Trump replied, "as many as necessary."

The organizers of the caravan, which is currently stationed in Mexico's southern city of Tapachula, reportedly said that they expect to reach the US border in approximately one week.

The caravan, which was launched in Honduras last week, has already raised a political uproar in the US after President Donald Trump blamed Latin American countries for not stopping it. He even threatened to cut international aid to those nations if the caravan reached the US.