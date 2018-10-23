Dems Ask to Probe Reports Alleging US Troops Engaged in Political Killings

"Warren today sent letters to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to demand an investigation into and request information about a recent report in BuzzFeed News that describes targeted killing operations in Yemen by former or current US servicemembers hired by the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE)," the release said on Monday.
The US senator called into question the legality of these operations in Yemen and asked whether any State Department official endorsed or was aware of these activities, the release added.
