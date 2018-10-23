Dems Ask to Probe Reports Alleging US Troops Engaged in Political Killings

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Senator Elizabeth Warren asked State and Justice Department officials to open a probe into reports that former or current American troops may have been hired to kill UAE political opponents in Yemen, the senator’s office said in a press release.

"Warren today sent letters to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to demand an investigation into and request information about a recent report in BuzzFeed News that describes targeted killing operations in Yemen by former or current US servicemembers hired by the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE)," the release said on Monday.

Warren pointed out that, according to the media report, the UAE in 2015 hired a private firm that sent current or former US soldiers on a mission to Yemen to assassinate prominent political figures.

The US senator called into question the legality of these operations in Yemen and asked whether any State Department official endorsed or was aware of these activities, the release added.

