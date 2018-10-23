'Plot Gone Awry': Trump Reportedly Slams Khashoggi's Death as Foolish, Stupid

In particular, Trump told the USA Today newspaper on Monday that Khashoggi's death was a "plot gone awry." The US president added that the killing of Khashoggi was foolish and stupid but he still refuses to freeze arms sales to Saudi Arabia.
Trump told reporters earlier on Monday that more details about Khashoggi's death will be known within the next two days. CIA Director Gina Haspel is on her way to Turkey to take part in the US probe of the case, NBC News reported earlier on Monday.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday he would dmake a special statement on the death of Saudi journalist at a meeting of the ruling Justice and Development Party on Tuesday.
READ MORE: Saudi Crown Prince's Brother Met Khashoggi Months Before Murder – Reports
All comments
Show new comments (0)