'Plot Gone Awry': Trump Reportedly Slams Khashoggi's Death as Foolish, Stupid

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The death of Saudi journalist and American Resident Jamal Khashoggi was a plot gone wrong, President Donald Trump said in an interview.

In particular, Trump told the USA Today newspaper on Monday that Khashoggi's death was a "plot gone awry." The US president added that the killing of Khashoggi was foolish and stupid but he still refuses to freeze arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

Saudi authorities last week confirmed that Khashoggi was killed in a Saudi consulate in Istanbul earlier in October as a result of an interrogation gone wrong.

Trump told reporters earlier on Monday that more details about Khashoggi's death will be known within the next two days. CIA Director Gina Haspel is on her way to Turkey to take part in the US probe of the case, NBC News reported earlier on Monday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday he would dmake a special statement on the death of Saudi journalist at a meeting of the ruling Justice and Development Party on Tuesday.

