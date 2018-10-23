US Congress Urge Intel Chief to Disclose Intercepts of Saudi Khashoggi Plot

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over 50 US Congress members have urged Director of National Intelligence Daniel Coats to lift the lid on intercepts of Saudi officials hashing out plans to kidnap journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"We seek urgent answers as to whether Mr. Khashoggi was in fact contacted about the credible threat to his life and liberty posed by the Saudi plot to capture him… and whether the intelligence community will declassify portions of U.S. intercepts of Saudi officials relevant to Mr. Khashoggi’s disappearance," they wrote in a letter on Monday.

© AFP 2018 / MOHAMMED AL-SHAIKH Saudi Crown Prince's Brother Met Khashoggi Months Before Murder – Reports

The lawmakers referred to a 2015 intelligence directive which requires US intelligence community to warn people of threats to their lives.

They told Director Coats that, considering the profound ramifications of the journalist’s disappearance, they intended to "use the full force of Congressional oversight and investigatory powers to obtain these answers should they not be forthcoming."

US media reported earlier this month that US intelligence agencies had intercepted Saudi officials’ conversations proving that the Saudi crown prince had ordered an operation to detain Khashoggi, a US resident.

READ MORE: CIA Chief Traveling to Turkey Over Khashoggi Case — Reports

Saudi Arabia has been under international pressure after Khashoggi, a known critic of its government, vanished inside its Istanbul consulate on October 2. Riyadh eventually admitted that the Washington Post columnist had been murdered in a fight with men who came to Turkey to rendition him.