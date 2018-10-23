Register
05:08 GMT +323 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Native American Women Warriors, from left, Takara Matthews (Sokoki Abenaki/Lumbee) Jamie Awonohopay (Menominee), Elizabeth Haas (Northern Arapaho Tribe), Antonia Thomas (Navajo), all veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces, take part in the Presentation of the Colors during a Veterans Day celebration at Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016 in Washington

    Native Americans Induct First Dozen Indigenous Hall of Famers

    © AP Photo / Kevin Wolf
    US
    Get short URL
    0 40

    Earlier this month, US Native American tribes inducted the first 12 members of their newly minted National Native American Hall of Fame in Phoenix, Arizona, to honor and recognize the accomplishments of US indigenous people in various fields of arts, science and sport.

    "There's no hall of fame for Native Americans, and I think that there should be," James Parker Shield, a member of the Chippewa Tribe and chief executive of the Native American Hall of Fame, recalled thinking a decade ago, Indianz reported. "I wanted to ensure that the United States doesn't forget the contributions of these Native Americans."

    Reindeer breeders' camping ground
    © Sputnik / Yuriy Kaver
    Indigenous Peoples Forum Negotiating Full Stake in UN Climate Change Conference

    The Hall of Fame aims to showcase the accomplishments of Native people separately from the other awards and honors they receive. To be inducted, you must either be enrolled in a federally recognized Native American or Alaskan Native tribe, part of a state-recognized tribe or have verifiable Native ancestry as well as demonstrable strong ties to the Native community in question, the organization's website notes.

    Sorry Elizabeth Warren, this one's not for you, either.

    "Like all halls of fame, it calls attention to certain kinds of extraordinary people who provide role models and opportunities to think about the world in which those folks lived and acted," Harvard University professor of Indigenous Studies Phil Deloria said earlier this year when the finalists were announced. "It starts conversations; it establishes aspiration."

    Shield told Indianz he pushed to make the hall as inclusive as possible. "We didn't want an overrepresentation of any one particular tribe," Shield said, trying to avoid a "popularity contest."

    The honorees come from 10 tribes and represent eight categories of accomplishment. Six are women.

    Native Americans listen to US President Barack Obama address the White House Tribal Nations Conference in Washington. (File)
    © AFP 2018 / Nicholas KAMM
    Native American Youth on the Brink of Losing Tribe Traditions at US Reservations - NCAI

    The induction ceremony was held October 13 at the Phoenix Indian School Memorial Hall. However, five of the 12 recipients were no longer living, and so their honors had to be collected by relatives. Each inductee's award presentation was accompanied by a short video about their life and accomplishments, Indian Country Today noted.

    Some of the most prominent inductees were Vine Deloria Jr., an author, theologian, historian and activist from the Standing Rock Sioux tribe whose scholarly work aimed to rebut scientific racist theory about Native people. He is well known for his 1969 book "Custer Died for Your Sins: An Indian Manifesto." He died in 2005, and his award was accepted by his son, Phil.

    John Herrington from the Chickasaw Nation was the first enrolled citizen of a Native nation to fly into space, then becoming a science educator and advocate of potential contributions by indigenous knowledge to the modern sciences.

    Lori Piestewa, from the Hopi tribe, was the first Native American woman in history to die in combat while serving in the US military. She was also the first woman killed in the Iraq War, during an ambush in the southern city of Nasiriyah, in the opening days of the war.

    Native Americans listen to US President Barack Obama address the White House Tribal Nations Conference in Washington. (File)
    © AFP 2018 / Nicholas KAMM
    Native American Schools Need $388 Million for Modernization Program - NCAI Head

    Eloise Cobell/Yellow Bird Woman was inducted for leading the class action lawsuit Cobell v. Salazar, which exposed the US government's mismanagement of money it claimed to be holding in trust for US indigenous nations.

    The night featured performances of indigenous song and dance as well as addresses by various speakers about different aspects of US indigenous history, including Cherokee/Choctaw singer Martha Redbone, who sang about the Indian boarding school era, when Native children were sent to boarding schools designed to "kill the Indian and save the man," suppressing their indigenous languages and religions and educating them in Western, Christian beliefs.

    "My ancestors should also be honored here," said Hall of Fame inductee Lionel Bordeaux, president of Sinte Gleska College on South Dakota's Rosebud Indian Reservation. "Our ancestors left us a challenge: be who we are instead of what others want us to be."

    Related:

    Trump Reuses Native American Racial Slur; TPS Rescinded for Haitians
    Trump Refers to Senator Warren as ‘Pocahontas’ at Native American Event (VIDEO)
    Native American Tribes Committed to Paris Climate Deal Despite US Pull Out
    Battle Looms as Trump Allies Look to 'Privatize' Native American Reservations
    Native American Schools Need $388 Million for Modernization Program - NCAI Head
    Tags:
    tribes, indigenous Americans, award ceremony, honoring, native Americans, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Arachnid Paradise: Greek Lake Gets Govered in Gigantic Spider Webs
    Arachnid Paradise: Greek Lake Gets Govered in Gigantic Spider Webs
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse