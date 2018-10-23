Bout's Lawyer Suggests Russian FM Could Help His Client's Family Get US Visas

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia's Foreign Ministry could possibly help jailed Russian national Viktor Bout's family obtain a visa to the United States to visit him in prison, his lawyer Alexey Tarasov told Sputnik on Monday.

“In the case of another one of my clients — Konstantin Yarosheko [a Russian pilot who is serving a 20-year term in US prison], the Russian Foreign Ministry actually helped his family to get the visas. I am not sure whether the same protocol is followed for Viktor Bout's relatives, but it's very likely, given the sensitivity of the case, that the Foreign Ministry could assist them in obtaining the visa,” Tarasov said.

© Sputnik / Russian Viktor Bout Given Medical Care at US Jail After Embassy Steps In

On September 14, Bout's wife Alla said that Bout's family members had passed an interview in the US diplomatic mission, and that the decision on issuing US visas should be made within 30 days.

“As I understand, they are in the process of getting the visa. But the process is lengthy,” Tarasov said. He added that there are no specific dates when Bout’s family may be allowed to visit him.

Bout is serving a 25-year prison sentence after being arrested in Bangkok in 2008 in a joint operation between Thai and US authorities on charges of conspiring to kill US nationals by allegedly agreeing to supply Colombian rebels with weapons. In 2010, Bout was extradited to the United States, where he was jailed, but he has denied all charges.

