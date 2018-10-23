Register
01:46 GMT +323 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Arizona authorities work to rescue local who fell down 100-foot-deep mine shaft

    Amateur Prospector Falls Down US Mine Shaft, Spends Days Fighting Off Snakes

    © Screenshot/12 News
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10

    John Waddell, a 62-year-old amateur prospector from Arizona, was lowering himself into a mine shaft in Maricopa County last week when he suddenly lost his grip and fell some 100 feet. It would be days before an emergency response team would be able to return him to safety.

    Officials with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office held a news conference on Thursday to shed some light on the incident. According to Roger Yensen, the operations commander of the office's Mountain Rescue Posse, Waddell landed at the bottom of the mine shaft after he "lost the ability to control the friction on the descent down the rope" last Monday, October 15.

    From that moment on, Waddell battled thirst, hunger and even three rattlesnakes he encountered in the shaft, which is located on land he owns. Though Waddell did have his cell phone with him, he wasn't able to get a signal.

    Waddell was ultimately discovered on Wednesday by his friend Terry Schrader. "As I pulled out my truck, I could hear him hollering, ‘Help, help!'" Schrader later told local Phoenix news station Fox 10.

    Emergency responders work to rescue amatuer prospector John Waddell from mine shaft
    © Screenshot/12 News
    Emergency responders work to rescue amatuer prospector John Waddell from mine shaft

    Due to the lack of cell phone coverage in the area, Schrader had to drive a few miles down the road before he was able to get a signal strong enough to reach authorities.

    Video shows purple beams and UFO hovering in Arizona skies
    © Screenshot/Earthly Patriots
    WATCH: Mysterious Purple Beams, UFOs Spotted in Arizona Skies

    Schrader had previously been asked by Waddell to check on him on Tuesday if he hadn't heard from him. However, Schrader failed to show up on the specified day due to an illness, instead making his way to the shaft on Wednesday.

    Yensen's team was directed to the scene at roughly 2 p.m. local time on Wednesday. Waddell was removed from the shaft shortly after 7 p.m. local time, according to the Arizona Republic.

    "He is a very fortunate individual," Yensen said of Waddell.

    Maricopa County's Sheriff Paul Penzone credited the rescue mission to Yensen's 15-member team at the news conference, saying, "Ultimately the actions of the folks standing here with me, and many others who are not present, saved a life yesterday in a very challenging circumstance that had incredibly dangerous dynamics."

    Mike Balowski, a friend of Waddell, told BuzzFeed News in an article published Saturday that Waddell had previously accompanied him at other mine shafts in Aguila to search for "old artifacts, semiprecious stones, some precious metals."

    Anthony Kiedis, lead singer of the band Red Hot Chili Peppers, yells profanities at Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (not pictured) as he is escorted off the floor after he was ejected from the fourth quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center.
    © REUTERS/ Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA Today Sports
    WATCH: US Rock Star Loses It During NBA Brawl, Gets Ejected Himself

    "John is a tough SOB," said Balowski.

    Waddell, who was airlifted from the scene, is currently recovering from his non-life-threatening injuries, which include several broken bones, at the Banner University Medical Center Phoenix. Alexis Kramer-Ainza, spokesperson for the medical center, told AP that Waddell would be undergoing surgery for two broken legs.

    Related:

    ‘Something’s Wrong Here’: FBI Probes Violence-Plagued Arizona Police Department
    McCain Honored in Arizona State Capitol as Week of Tributes Begins
    ‘They're Fed Up, They're Done': Arizona Teachers March, Demand Increased Funding
    Arizona Authorities Reinforce US Border Security - Reports
    Tags:
    Mine Shaft, Arizona
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Arachnid Paradise: Greek Lake Gets Govered in Gigantic Spider Webs
    Arachnid Paradise: Greek Lake Gets Govered in Gigantic Spider Webs
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse